Brokers Issue Forecasts for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OVCHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

OVCHY stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.347 dividend. This is a boost from OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

About OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.