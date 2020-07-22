Brokers Issue Forecasts for International Game Technology PLC’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for International Game Technology in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IGT. Societe Generale downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.20 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Union Gaming Research downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

IGT opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in International Game Technology by 18.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in International Game Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in International Game Technology by 85.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 107,705 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,347,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 125,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $192,000. 38.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.