Brokerages Set Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Price Target at $20.33

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watford from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Maamoun Rajeh acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Hawley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,146 shares of company stock worth $224,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Watford by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Watford by 667.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Watford by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Watford during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Watford by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $17.54 on Friday. Watford has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.69) by $0.27. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of ($122.53) million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Watford will post -7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

