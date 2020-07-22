Brokerages Expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. Sunrun posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,235,640 shares in the company, valued at $99,334,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 736,738 shares of company stock valued at $17,694,747. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.