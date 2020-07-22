Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Eight analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Shopify reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $733.00 to $843.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Shopify from $725.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $866.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shopify by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Shopify by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after buying an additional 1,991,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $338,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Shopify by 46.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,940,000 after buying an additional 241,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shopify by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,841,000 after buying an additional 146,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $952.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $889.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,074.98.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

