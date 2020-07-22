Brokerages Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.31. Microsoft reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.83.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,668 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 275,468 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $56,060,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 45,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 324,015 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,940,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,604.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.53. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

