Brokerages Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.27). Huntsman reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 130.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

NYSE HUN opened at $19.17 on Friday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 236,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth $12,049,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 290,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 10,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

