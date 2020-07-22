Brokerages Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. HP posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Argus raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Longbow Research reduced their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,894 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in HP by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,002,353 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 56,933 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 8.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,232 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 6.3% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,703 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.