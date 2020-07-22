Brokerages Expect Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.23). Hilton Hotels reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilton Hotels.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. Hilton Hotels has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 195.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,175,000 after buying an additional 14,168,234 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $201,489,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,742,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 328,333.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,990,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,198,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,604,000 after purchasing an additional 394,567 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Hotels (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.