Brokerages Expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.62. Discovery Communications posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery Communications.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cfra cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Discovery Communications stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. Discovery Communications has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 36.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 18.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,345,000 after purchasing an additional 458,267 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 37.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 132,925 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery Communications (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.