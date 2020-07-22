Brokerages Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.29. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $599.85 million, a PE ratio of -45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 7,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $173,121.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,980.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $1,521,654.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,207.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $2,235,800 over the last three months. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,103,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,347,000 after buying an additional 601,617 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $32,660,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,829,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 268.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,773,000 after purchasing an additional 505,128 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

