Brokerages Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.61. Hilltop posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $382.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.26. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director W Robert Nichols III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 722,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,917,284.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hilltop by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

