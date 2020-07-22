Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of BRX opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

