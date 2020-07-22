Bret Steven Taylor Sells 12,618 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 12,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.32, for a total transaction of $2,350,985.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,033,006 shares in the company, valued at $192,469,677.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,500 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $284,925.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $2,681,149.38.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $220,658.21.

On Monday, June 15th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 8,682 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $1,521,173.22.

On Thursday, May 28th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,288,479.27.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $2,542,792.98.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $767,360.36.

NYSE CRM opened at $190.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,060.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $202.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,548 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after buying an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 255,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

