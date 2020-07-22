Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.06 ($54.00).

FRA:BNR opened at €51.44 ($57.80) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($63.20). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.14.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

