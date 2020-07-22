Bradesco Corretora Upgrades Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to “Outperform”

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $985.00. Bradesco Corretora’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $670.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $800.65.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $1,018.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of -242.59 and a beta of 1.70. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $1,125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $948.29 and a 200-day moving average of $716.02.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 121.4% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

