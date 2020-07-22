Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Shares Gap Down to $3.67

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.67. Boxlight shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 479,496 shares trading hands.

BOXL has been the subject of several research reports. National Securities increased their target price on Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 449.12% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boxlight Corp will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder K Laser Technology Inc. sold 1,760,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

