Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 63.3% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 491,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 190,432 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 836,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 92,108 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 144.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,068 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.68. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

