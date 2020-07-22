Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 935 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.