Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 5,699 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KBR by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,078,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,070,000 after acquiring an additional 826,838 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,945,000 after acquiring an additional 210,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KBR by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,670,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after acquiring an additional 84,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,597,000 after acquiring an additional 139,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 7,960.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.67%.

In related news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $636,101.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,739.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

