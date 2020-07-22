Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 504.1% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $66.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.