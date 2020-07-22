Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 504.1% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $66.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.