Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 12,069 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 38,430 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMKR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $49,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,729.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $100,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,838 shares in the company, valued at $100,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,838 shares of company stock worth $205,208 in the last three months. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.