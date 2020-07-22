Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 11,027 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Perdoceo Education worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,237,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,232,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,107,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,107,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $81,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,776 shares of company stock worth $1,523,447. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.63 million. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

