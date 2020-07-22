Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $46,597,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $11,387,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 461,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,036,000 after acquiring an additional 137,037 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $6,254,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,466.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $528,484.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,598.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock worth $11,040,651. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLD opened at $122.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $134.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.36.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

