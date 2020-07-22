Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,523,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 237,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 817,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,933,000 after acquiring an additional 41,847 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

DFS opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.