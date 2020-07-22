Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $776,000 Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $297,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

