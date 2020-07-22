Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $6.41 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,128,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

INTC opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.