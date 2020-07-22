Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,143,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Voya Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

