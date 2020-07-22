Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

AMTD stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

