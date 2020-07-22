Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 64.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 18,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average of $107.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

