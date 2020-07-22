Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.23. Bottomline Technologies posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.06 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

EPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $349,093.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,765.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $67,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,992.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 73,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

EPAY opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.30. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

