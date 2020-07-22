Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.23. Bottomline Technologies posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.06 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

EPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $349,093.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,765.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $67,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,992.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 73,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

EPAY opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.30. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.