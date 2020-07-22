Boston Beer (SAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Boston Beer to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boston Beer to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

SAM stock opened at $654.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $666.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $561.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.10.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total transaction of $409,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,648 shares of company stock worth $47,882,490. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $503.36.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.