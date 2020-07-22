Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Bryn Mawr Bank Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.72%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

BMTC opened at $28.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $568.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.80. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diego F. Calderin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Also, insider F Kevin Tylus acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $79,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at $804,528.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.