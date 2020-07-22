Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Holdings Boosted by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 551.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock opened at $178.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.00 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.