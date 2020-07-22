Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.00) to GBX 710 ($8.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Bodycote from GBX 585 ($7.20) to GBX 590 ($7.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 678.08 ($8.34).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of LON:BOY opened at GBX 607 ($7.47) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 630.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 679.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 6.11 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 975 ($12.00).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.