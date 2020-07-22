BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) to Market Perform

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NBL. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Noble Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.04.

NYSE NBL opened at $10.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. Noble Energy has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Noble Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,697,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1,249.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,098,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2,360.8% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,523,676 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $170,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,604 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,093,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

