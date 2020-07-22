BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Regency Centers (NYSE:REG)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REG. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.71.

REG stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 15,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

