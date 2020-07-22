BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (BKEPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on August 14th

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.
BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.
BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S Company Profile
