BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (BKEPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on August 14th

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

Get BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S alerts:

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.