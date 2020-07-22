Blockpass (PASS) Market Capitalization Achieves $162,226.63

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Blockpass has a market cap of $162,226.63 and approximately $2,157.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.01 or 0.01883486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00188800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00078356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001021 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00121050 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

