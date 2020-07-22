BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $640.00 Price Target at Argus

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective increased by analysts at Argus from $530.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $633.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

Shares of BLK opened at $580.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $551.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.90. The company has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 27.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2,569.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 694,599 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,668,000 after purchasing an additional 382,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

