Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:BSM opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 42.39%. On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

