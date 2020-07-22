BitCoal Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, BitCoal has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $5,463.09 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00753375 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003616 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000159 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001051 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

