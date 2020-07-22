BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $120.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics traded as high as $71.53 and last traded at $62.22, with a volume of 26587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $64.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 2.12.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.