BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Raised to $104.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.25% from the stock’s previous close.
BTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.
Shares of BTAI stock opened at $63.32 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $71.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,341.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 143,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,669 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.
