BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Raised to $104.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.25% from the stock’s previous close.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $63.32 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $71.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,341.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 143,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,669 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

