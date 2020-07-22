BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Raised to $200.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $120.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 215.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $63.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,669 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $6,703,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $6,133,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,716,000. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

