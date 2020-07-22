BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioNTech from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their target price on BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BioNTech from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.18.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BNTX opened at $91.60 on Monday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion and a PE ratio of -96.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.