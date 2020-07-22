BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Up to $0.62

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.62. BioNano Genomics shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 1,674,195 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNGO. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioNano Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.25.

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 15,212.64%. As a group, analysts predict that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 252,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of BioNano Genomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.