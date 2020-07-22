Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Biogen by 209.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,770,000 after purchasing an additional 105,708 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 17.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $720,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $280.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.49 and its 200-day moving average is $299.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $301.00 to $263.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.96.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

