BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 23.61%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $441.75 million, a PE ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,133.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 21,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $99,663.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,666 shares in the company, valued at $99,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,264,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,496.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,664. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.