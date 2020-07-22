BidaskClub Lowers TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $610.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.80 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 3.29%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,107 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $78,034.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,496.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $31,172.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at $329,498.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,401 shares of company stock worth $136,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TTM Technologies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.